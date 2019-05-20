New Wendy Williams Photos Come Out, and Fans Are Loving Them

Wendy Williams is single and ready to mingle, and she’s keeping her looks fierce in the wake of her divorce from estranged husband Kevin Hunter.

The Wendy Williams Show host, who filed divorce papers on April 11 following the alleged headline-making affair her husband had with Sharina Hudson, is proving that she isn’t letting anything hold her back.

On Sunday, Williams shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself getting ready for a night out.

Styled by her longtime stylist Willie Sinclair III with her makeup done by Merrell Hollis, Williams’ tight-fitting black dress, which she paired with white sneakers, was a hit among fans.

“Yessssssss mother got a whole new attitude‼️and I’m here for it honty,” one fan praised the look.

“Stella got her groove back,” added another.

“She’s never looked better! There’s something about her aura now!” another person chimed in. “I’m happy Wendy’s happy! I absolutely loooove her and always rooting for her!”

“That glow hit different when you let that toxicity go,” one person commented, referencing her recent split.

Since the mid-April divorce filing, Williams has certainly proven that she isn’t letting the past hold her down. The Ask Wendy author, who had married Hunter in 1997, has frequently spoken out about her post-breakup life on her daytime talk show, including her eagerness to find herself a new man.

“I’m reclaiming my life,” she told her studio audience during a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “I don’t have a boyfriend, but I’m rediscovering my love of men…I do date and I date pretty often…”

“I go out a lot because I am a good time girl. I like to have fun; I am right now a young and pretty New York City girl,” she continued, adding that she has a “parade of men” in a new home in New York City helping her move things and get situated.

Unfortunately for Williams, her frequent talk about her new single life and sly comments about her broken relationship aren’t sitting well with her estranged husband, who a source recently claimed was considering blocking Williams from mentioning his name on her show.