Wendy Williams Keeping Fans Updated on ‘Work in Progress’ Sobriety Journey

Wendy Williams is “100 percent committed to her sobriety” after revealing on her daytime talk show that she is living in a sober house.

A source close to the Ask Wendy author told Us Weekly that Williams’ sobriety is a “work in progress” and one that the talk show host, who recently launched a national substance abuse resource hotline, 1-888-5HUNTER (1-888-548-6837), remains committed to.

“Wendy is 100 percent committed to her sobriety now,” the source said. “Her sober coach has been on set with her every day since her return and she’s focused on taking back control of her life. She’s a work in progress.”

Williams, whose battle with substance abuse spanned throughout her 20s and 30s and who has long been open about the struggle, previously stating that “once you’re a substance abuser, you have to battle that for the rest of your life,” revealed on her Tuesday, March 19 segment of The Wendy Williams Show that she has been living in a sober house “for some time now and even today and beyond.”

“You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except god was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped,” she told the audience. “I want you to know more of the story. So, this is my autobiographical story, and I’m living it. I’m telling you this.”

“After I go to the Pilates, I go to several meetings all around town in the tri-state area,” she continued. “And I see my brothers and sisters, caught up in their addiction and looking for help. They don’t know I’m Wendy. They don’t care I’m Wendy. There’s no autographs. There is no nothing. It’s the brothers and sisters caught up in the struggle.”

“After I finished my appointments, seeing my brothers and sisters, breaking bread, I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in, here in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family,” she added. “They hog the TV and watch soccer. We talk and read and talk and read and then I get bored with them.”

Williams, who said that the experience has been “really interesting,” noted that only her husband and son knew of her living situation, stating, “Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew.”

She concluded her message by encouraging those struggling with substance abuse to call The Hunter Foundation 24-hour helpline, which has already helped place 56 people in recovery shelters.