Wendy Williams Jokes She Was Asked to Be Next ‘Bachelorette’ Amid Divorce From Husband Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams is staying light-hearted following her divorce, even joking with fans that she was asked to be the next Bachelorette.

During an appearance on The View, the ladies asked Williams if the rumors were true that she might be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City, but that’s when she joked that an entirely different reality series was after her instead.

“I think that’s juicy, because they also asked me to be the Bachelorette,” she joked with co-host Meghan McCain who ensured viewers she would watch the hit ABC show if Williams were to join.

“That may be better than the online dating,” Sunny Hostin responded with.

“Laying up in the bed with 20 different men under a windmill?” Williams joked again, referring to when former, and most recent, Bachelorette Hannah Brown admitted to having sex with Peter Weber in a windmill this past season.

After Whoopi Goldberg reminder her that something like that would be caught on national television, Williams proceeded to shoot down rumors that she would appear on both.

“It’d be a nice check, all that, Housewives and Bachelorette, but no, I’m not that girl,” she said.

“Look, I’ve got the purple chair, I worked all my life to have that,” she added. “I can say whatever I want to dispel rumors or start mess or make you laugh. But thank you for the offers. No, I’m not doing that.”

She also addressed more rumors. After taking a leave of absence from The Wendy Williams Show while Nick Cannon filled in, there were rumors starting on whether she would return or whether the show might get canceled. However, those are all false because Season 11 is starting Sept. 16 and Williams admits she’s not going anywhere.

“No. I love what I do,” she said.

Williams went through a very public divorce, and on top of that, she moved into a sober house after learning of her ex-husband Kevin Hunter’s affair and child, saying that she refused to not come “out on top” of the situation.

“I’d done my detective work,” she told The New York Times Magazine. “I knew that was about to happen, and I was like, ‘Let me go someplace where you’re not allowed to have the whole bottle of wine.’ When you see your husband’s mistress with a burgeoning belly and you’re a blabbermouth on TV with a successful show, you know what’s about to happen. I needed to go someplace quiet.”

“My husband was about to have a baby, and I knew that I was about to divorce,” she continued. “I knew that there would be headlines. I had to process it so that once I came out, I came out on top. I didn’t work for three decades to land at the bottom over some [expletive] like this.”