Wendy Williams Jokes About ‘Poisonous’ Cupcakes, Takes Swipe at Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams is making light of reports that her estranged husband Kevin Hunter attempted to poison her.

After a January police report resurfaced earlier this week citing an anonymous call from a person claiming to work for Wendy Williams Productions alleging fear that Hunter was poisoning his wife, the daytime talk show host quipped at the allegations during her rebooted “After Show” YouTube series on Wednesday.

During the episode, Williams joked about being careful after an audience member surprised her with a box of baked goods from “The Cupcake Man.”

“The woman who won Eye Candy happened to have been the woman who gave me — well now she told me they were cupcakes,” she said. “I saw on the box it said cupcakes from The Cupcake Man or something like that in Jersey, and a legit place so I know they’re not poisonous, so I’m going to share them with the crew…after I take mine. Just a few. Just a few. I don’t want to pop a button by eating too many.”

According to the police report, which was obtained by TMZ, two police officers visited the then-couple’s New Jersey home on a required welfare check following the call, though Hunter was at first “hesitant” to allow the officers inside and informed them that his wife was recovering from a recent health scare. He eventually allowed them to enter after they stated that seeing Williams was necessary.

The officers found Williams in bed “with the blanket covering from head to toe,” and when asked if there was any truth to the poisoning allegation, she stated “Well, I’m very popular” and informed the responding officers that she was recovering from a fractured shoulder. After the officer repeated the question, Williams became tearful but denied there was any truth to the report and said that she was okay.

While Hunter has not responded to the allegations, he did speak out about Williams’ April 11 filing of divorce papers.

“[Twenty-eight] years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world,” he said.

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” he added, alluding to the allegations that he had been unfaithful and engaged in a years-long affair with Sharina Hudson.

The divorce filing came after reports surfaced that Hunter had welcomed a child with Hudson, a report that has neither been confirmed nor denied.