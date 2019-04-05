Wendy Williams Gets Real About Substance Abuse With Powerful PSA

Wendy Williams, who has battled substance abuse herself, offered help to anyone in need of drug addiction and substance abuse treatment resources with a powerful public service announcement released Friday.

Williams, 54, told viewers they can call The Hunter Foundation‘s 888-5HUNTER hotline. Williams launched the hotline on March 11 with her husband, Kevin Hunter, and their son, Kevin Jr.

Anyone who calls the number will be greeted by “specially trained, certified recovery counselors” who can help callers find the right help, Williams said in the video shared by Us Weekly.

“The substance abuse will be taken care of,” the TV host announced. “We will provide you referrals for long or short-term treatment at facilities all around the world — detox, rehab, sober living and outpatient centers.”

“If you’re an addict or substance abuser, don’t be ashamed,” Williams said. “There is hope. I’m living proof.”

According to Williams, the hotline has received more than 10,000 calls in three weeks.

“We’re doing our part by getting the word out,” Williams added in a statement. “All it takes is one call to get on the right path. We’re here to help.”

In the past, Williams has been open about her struggle with a cocaine addiction, referring to herself as a “functioning addict.”

“I was a functioning addict though,” she told Entertainment Tonight in July. “I would report to work on time and I walked in and all of my co-workers, and including my bosses, would know but instead of firing me, you see, I would grab my headphones and arrogantly walk into the studio and dare them to fire me because I was making ratings.”

Williams missed episodes of The Wendy Williams Show starting in January and did not return until March 4, when she told her viewers she was living in a sober house. She was reportedly been treated for alcoholism and an addition to prescription drugs. Williams made the announcement shortly before the Daily Mail published a report on her recent struggles.

“Well, for some time now and even today and beyond I have been living in a sober house,” Williams told her audience. “… And you know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped.”

Williams was on a pre-planned hiatus this week, with guest-hosted repeats airing in its place.

Aside from her health struggles, Williams is also reportedly in the middle of breaking up with husband Hunter, who has long been followed by cheating rumors. One report from Page Six claimed the couple of 21 years are “exploring” a separation.

“There is a discussion about what happens now — everyone is asking, ‘How can they possibly stay together?’ Wendy still loves Kevin, but her health is at stake,” a source said. “They are so tangled up together in business, so they are carefully looking at what a separation could entail. It will be difficult.”

Other sources told Us Weekly, Hunter is eager “to separate,” but Williams “begged” him to stay, even amid reports that Hunter’s mistress welcomed a baby.

Photo credit: Getty Images