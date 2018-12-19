Wendy Williams’ Friends Reportedly Concerned for Her Health

Wendy Williams’ friends are concerned for her health following the recent news that she fractured her shoulder.

Williams, who has undergone a series of health crises in the past year, announced during her Tuesday broadcast of The Wendy Williams Show that she suffered a “hair fracture on my right shoulder,” but those close to her told Radar Online that they fear the talk show host’s condition is far worse.

“Something bad is going on with Wendy,” the source said, explaining that Williams, 54, has been exhibiting strange behavior for weeks.”

“[Friends and business associates] have been concerned about her in recent weeks. She can barely stand at times, and has totally checked out. It’s a major problem,” the source added.

Williams made the announcement of her most recent health scare during a live broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 18, just one day after she was forced to cancel Monday’s taping due to the injury.

“I have a hair fracture on my right shoulder. I did it on Sunday — by Monday morning my shoulder was on fire,” explained Williams, who was wearing a sling under her shirt.

“There’s no way I could’ve done yesterday’s show, so I was all about the medical care yesterday from one doctor to the other,” she continued, assuring fans that she is “on the mend, I don’t need an operation.”

Just days before the incident, Williams had addressed her tendency to sit rather than stand during taping for her talk show, something that concerned some fans who believed it was a sign of a larger health issue.

“So it has come to my attention…that you all are noticing that I sit, a lot. I love to have several seats. I don’t just sit here, I’ve been sitting in the audience, I sit to do demo projects as well. You know why? Cause I want to!” she told the audience. “Cause this is my show, and this is how I want to do it. I bust my a– on this show, every single day.”

Williams’ fractured shoulder comes just a little more than a year after she collapsed during a live Halloween broadcast while dressed as the Statue of Liberty. Later addressing the scary incident, she claimed that she was dehydrated and have become overheated.

Just months later, the 54-year-old was forced to cancel a number of tapings for her show due to the flu. Just a week later, she announced that she would be taking three weeks off as she sought treatment for Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism.