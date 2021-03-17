Wendy Williams Farts and Burps at the Same Time on the Air and Twitter Is Losing It
Wendy Williams offered up yet another way to shock the audience of her talk show this week when she appeared to fart and burp at the same time live on the air. On Tuesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the longtime television personality was discussing the potential of Kim Kardashian having "five new boyfriends" amid her divorce from husband Kanye West — when she interrupted herself with a loud burp followed quickly by a toot.
At first, Williams was slamming West over the recent report that he refuses to talk to Kardashian. "What kind of father are you?" Williams said, adding that he should "hold it together for the kids." She then moved onto Kardashian. "And Kim cares, but you know she doesn't care-care-care, in my mind. 'Cause Kim's got that body and all those people, millions of people follow her on the Googler," she continued to laughs from the audience. "And she's probably got five new boyfriends. We haven't caught anybody coign out of the house yet, but you know. Just a matter of time. She's not lonely."
BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Wendy Williams burps and farts at the same time in the middle of her show. pic.twitter.com/1D3ag3GMzw— Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 16, 2021
It was that precise moment when Williams, 56, burped and farted. She quickly covered her mouth, said, "I apologize, I apologize," and moved on with her train of thought about Kardashian. "She's not lonely," she continued, laughing for a bit about her awkward moment. "I mean, I don't know what more to say about that. Very messy." Continue on to see how Twitter reacted to the wild moment.
Well at least she owned it others would of denied it and blame someone else lol— janken (@jankenxx) March 16, 2021
Oddly enough, it isn't the first time Williams has been accused of farting on her show. Last year, she claimed she never has, naming the scandal "FartGate" and directly addressing it on the air. "I want to talk to you about something very, very serious. I've been going through this for a moment and I would like to have a private conversation with you, OK?" she said at the time. "I have never farted once on this show. As a matter of fact, I barely fart, you know why? Because gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching, because all I do is talk."prevnext
Unreal Burp Fart combo from Wendy Williams pic.twitter.com/4MgzgbtTpa— Derek Allgood (@BMS_Derek) March 16, 2021
Williams certainly proved her belching point true on Tuesday, but did not address the moment like she did last year. She did laugh, however, which is exactly what she told her audience last year she would do if she had farted. "I would have definitely been laughing, because farts are always funny," she said last year. "You know a girl like me would have been laughing at that!"prevnext
Her body took a screenshot— Brady (@bmabe47) March 17, 2021
"After a certain age..it is just what you do," one Twitter user wrote. "My grandma crop dusted all the time...just walking through the living room, tootin' like the little engine that could. lol."prevnext
Puttin the wind in Windy Williams. Pootpoot💨— Tenneil Cobb (@TenneilCobb) March 16, 2021
"So you telling me she's owning this one but put so much effort into covering the earlier fart up and denying it to the death? wilding," someone else mused.prevnext
Hit em with the 1-2— Jon D (@jondavis343) March 16, 2021
"My life is changed," another person wrote with three crying laughing emojis. "I'm too old not to laugh. She can't help it. God controls these things. Poor Wendy I feel you girl."prevnext
Hit em with the old razzle dazzle @WendyWilliams— YOUTUBES Hotgreg™ (@HotGreg2) March 17, 2021
"I wonder if Wendy Williams will address her burp fart on her show today," someone pondered on Wednesday. Time will tell!prev