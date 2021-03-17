Wendy Williams Farts and Burps at the Same Time on the Air and Twitter Is Losing It

Wendy Williams offered up yet another way to shock the audience of her talk show this week when she appeared to fart and burp at the same time live on the air. On Tuesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the longtime television personality was discussing the potential of Kim Kardashian having "five new boyfriends" amid her divorce from husband Kanye West — when she interrupted herself with a loud burp followed quickly by a toot.

At first, Williams was slamming West over the recent report that he refuses to talk to Kardashian. "What kind of father are you?" Williams said, adding that he should "hold it together for the kids." She then moved onto Kardashian. "And Kim cares, but you know she doesn't care-care-care, in my mind. 'Cause Kim's got that body and all those people, millions of people follow her on the Googler," she continued to laughs from the audience. "And she's probably got five new boyfriends. We haven't caught anybody coign out of the house yet, but you know. Just a matter of time. She's not lonely."

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Wendy Williams burps and farts at the same time in the middle of her show. pic.twitter.com/1D3ag3GMzw — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 16, 2021

It was that precise moment when Williams, 56, burped and farted. She quickly covered her mouth, said, "I apologize, I apologize," and moved on with her train of thought about Kardashian. "She's not lonely," she continued, laughing for a bit about her awkward moment. "I mean, I don't know what more to say about that. Very messy." Continue on to see how Twitter reacted to the wild moment.