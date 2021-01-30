Wendy Williams Reveals She Hooked up With Method Man During Her 'Coke' Days

✖

Wendy Williams revealed she once had a wild night with rapper Method Man back when he was still rapping with the Wu-Tang Clan –– before he became the high power defense lawyer Davis Maclean for Courtney Kemp's Power. The talk show host recalled their night together in an interview with DJ Suss One as she promoted her upcoming Lifetime biopic.

"I smoked a blunt with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one night stand and he'll deny it, maybe not. It wasn't in the movie because Method Man is still very angry at me," she said. When asked why he would be upset with the host, Wendy responded, "For being me, for telling the truth."

"It was one night, we were in the club, a fight broke out and gun shots broke out. The fight was ridiculous, the whole Wu-Tang was there but it was only Meth up in the rafters," she continued. "That's where I go to observe everything because I was by myself and he said, 'Yo, Wendy!' because he'd been on the show before. I think he was F--d up. I smelled the weed and I had weed but he had better."

"I said to him, I guess I batted my eyes and rocked my shoulders –– you know how I do," she joked. "I said, 'you want to come over?' and he said, 'yeah, I'll follow you' and I said 'yeah, give me your hand.' I grabbed his hand and he put his head down and I put my head down and people didn't even realize at the time, it was Wendy and one of the biggest stars –– the leader of the biggest group in the world –– just left, got in her pathfinder and went back to her penthouse in Jersey City, where she bathed him in her jacuzzi tub."

While Method Man won't be making any cameos in the film, viewers can expect the upcoming biopic will reveal the highs and lows Williams experienced throughout her career and how Wendy made herself the go-to source for great celebrity dish on her hit talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, but recently the spotlight has turned towards her. The new movie will premiere Saturday, January 30 at 8/7 p.m. on Lifetime.