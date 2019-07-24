Wendy Williams Gets Emotional When Asked If She’ll Change Her Last Name After Divorce

Wendy Williams had to hold back tears while discussing her recent split from estranged husband Kevin Hunter and whether or not she plans to change her last name after their divorce is finalized. The daytime talk show host, who filed divorce papers back in April following a rumored cheating scandal, appeared on SiriusXM’s Karen Hunter Show on Tuesday, where host Karen Hunter asked if she’d legally change her last name.

“No, my name is Wendy Hunter, and that’s my son’s name and you can’t take away twenty…” she said, according to Page Six, having to stop mid-sentence when she grew too emotional. “Don’t make me cry. Next.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After taking a moment to collect herself, Williams went on to insist that she is doing fine and is “at peace.”

“I’m happy. I’m healthy despite my ankles,” she said, referring to her recent lymphedema diagnosis. “I am at peace with the world and with everyone around me…I am going through a situation in my family.”

When the SiriusXM host began to ask whether or not Williams would be open to reconciliation with her estranged husband, the Ask Wendy author cut her off.

“No, don’t ask. Girl, no,” she said. “I know what you’re saying, but my family’s good and we’ll always be family.”

After more than 20 years of marriage, Williams filed for divorce in April of this year. The filing came after Hunter reportedly welcomed a baby with his mistress, Sharina Hudson, whom he had allegedly been seeing for more than a decade.

In the weeks since, Williams has also cut ties with Hunter professionally, firing him as her manager, removing him as an executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, and dissolving The Hunter Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping those suffering from substance abuse that she had launched with him in 2014.

Speaking out about the end of her relationship in June, Williams said that Hunter will always have a special place in her heart, though she admitted that she was learning to live life on her own.

“My husband and I were partners, but I just had to clean the slate and start over. I’m good at this new role, at least I think so, but this isn’t new for me,” she said. “I met my husband on my 29th birthday. I was already a property owner. I was already a radio star. I was already the boss of my own life. I’m returning to that life with a bigger platform and I love it.”

“Now, I cheer for myself, but I’m still madly in love with him,” she added. “You see it in my eyes.”

Williams has seemingly been adjusting well to her new life. Earlier this month, she teased on her daytime talk show that she is “not on the market anymore” and is dating a doctor. Professionally, Williams was recently announced to be executive producing a Lifetime movie based on her life story.