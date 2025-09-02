Wendy Williams Doesn’t Want to Return to TV, New Career Plan Revealed

The former queen of daytime television reportedly isn’t in a rush to return to her beloved purple chair, or at all. Page Six reports Wendy Williams is now focused on being a public advocate for people in similar guardianship situations as she is and not focused on being the queen of hot topics again.

Williams was placed under a court-appointed guardianship in May 2022. Since then, she’s claimed she’s competent enough to manage all aspects of her life, despite reports that she’s been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and primary progressive aphasia (PPA).

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former radio personality says it’s all a ploy to control her finances. And her immediate legal team agrees.

In a new interview with Extra, Williams’ power attorney, Joe Tacopina, said Williams has spoken to him about wanting to expose what she deems as an abusive situation. “It’s just so unjust, and quite despicable,” Tacopina said. “What she said to me… more than once, is, ‘Joe, I wish I weren’t in this situation… but if someone is going to be in this situation, better me with a platform, so I can expose the system,’” the lawyer added.

Tacopina added that Williams told him that it’s better that she’s experiencing this “‘than some individual, who is caught in the vortex of a horrific guardian situation, where you can’t get out.’ She said that if it was going to be somebody, she’s happy it’s her, because hopefully it will put an end to what she calls abuse.”

In the lifetime docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams?, her struggles with alcohol were chronicled, which has been a longstanding on-and-off problem that her niece Alex Finney says was exacerbated after her divorce from former husband and manager, Kevin Hunter Sr. Williams filed for divorce after it was revealed he impregnated his longtime mistress.

Their son, Kevin Hunter Sr., said he’d learned from his mother’s doctor that she was suffering from “alcohol-induced dementia,” but that he helped to reverse the impact with a vegan diet, exercise, and sobriety. He says that once she was demanded back to New York under the guardianship, things took a dark turn.