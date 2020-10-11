Wendy Williams Calls COVID-19 'Cornova' & Social Media Goes Wild

Wendy Williams had a bone to pick with what President Donald Trump had to say about COVID-19, as the president recently told his followers on Twitter not to be "afraid" of the illness and not to let it "dominate" their lives. However, when Williams spoke about Trump's tweet during a segment of her talk show, she didn't pronounce "COVID" correctly. Instead, the talk show host pronounced the term as "cornova," and it has caused a bit of a ruckus amongst users on social media.

As you're likely aware, the president previously shared that both he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. He was later admitted to Walter Reed Military Medical Center but was released on Monday. Ahead of his release from the facility, he took to Twitter to tell his followers, "Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life." (It should be noted that at this point, over 200,000 Americans have died as a result of contracting COVID-19.) Like many others, Williams was infuriated over the president's statement. But, instead of focusing on what she had to say about the tweet, many Twitter users took notice of her pronunciation of the illness.

The way Wendy Williams pronounces COVID is sending me. 😩😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/dNfGol3s7t — Morbidly HoeBeast (@yourditarrie) October 7, 2020

Those social media users had a bit of a laugh over Williams' "cornova" discussion. Scroll down to see exactly how they responded to the talk show moment.