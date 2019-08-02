Wendy Williams Breaks Down on Show After Being Through ‘Hell’ This Season

Wendy Williams looked back on the difficult year she’s had during her talk show’s season finale, ending up in tears while on the air. The Wendy Williams Show host opened up about the difficult time in her life as she wrapped up Season 10 of her show.

“This season has been, well, hell for me, in a weird way,” Williams, who is going through a divorce from longtime husband Kevin Hunter, admitted during the episode.

“I appreciate doing this show because it’s my one hour where I get to be fun and forget about stuff,” she added. “You’ve seen me pass out the season, you’ve read [about me] in tabloids and the paparazzi and all that, but through it all, my one joy — aside from my son and my family — is you.”

“I’m not doing this show forever, but I certainly will be back for season 11,” she assured viewers amid cancellation rumors.

“A lot of people didn’t think we could do it, but we did it! September 16. I love you for watching, and I’ll see you next time on Wendy,” she said announcing the beginning of the next season.

The beloved host was absent from The Wendy Williams Show from January until March 4, explaining later she had had a fractures shoulder and also battled Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid, PEOPLE writes.

When she returned to the series, Williams said she was doing better and later said she had been off the air since the holidays due to medical problems and to spend more time with her husband and her son, Kevin Jr. She then shut down rumors of marital trouble at the time.

Two weeks later, the on-air personality revealed she was living in a sober house. In April she also made headlines after filing for divorce from Hunter after over two decades of marriage. She has since moved out of the sober house and cut ties with her ex professionally.

She has since moved on and preciously teased on the show that she was dating a doctor.

“I am not going to say one more word,” she said as the audience cheered. “You’re not going to blow this for me. But he’s been married, his kids are in their 20s. And yes, he’s black. I know you’re wondering.”

Williams will also be getting the Lifetime biopic treatment in 2020, with her acting as an executive producer in the film that will chronicle most of her life from becoming a radio personality to her successful talk show.

The Wendy Williams Show will return for Season 11 on Sept. 16.