Wendy Williams Addresses Marital Status After Claiming She's Married

Wendy Williams is clearing things up after sparking confusion about her marital status. As the IB Times noted, Williams previously claimed that she was married. But, during the recent WBLS Circle of Sisters event in New York City, she cleared things up on that front.

While at the event, Williams spoke about love and marriage, saying that she was looking forward to falling in love again. The former talk show host said specifically that she "can't wait to fall in love," per Entertainment Tonight. She continued to explain that she is definitely looking for love. Although, she added that she likely won't be getting married again.

"I never deny it, and the first thing I think when I see men is 'are they wearing the finger?' cause if they're wearing the finger, then that's an immediate hello, but I would love... I can't wait to fall in love, and I don't want to get married," Williams said. "I want him to have already had kids. I want him to be someplace between, someplace around my age, you know, maybe 10 years younger than me, and maybe 15 years older than me, you know what I mean?" She then shared what she's looking forward to doing when she's in her next relationship, telling those at the event that she's really looking to find a true life partner.

Williams said, "And then we'll be able to do things together, like if we want to all of a sudden want to fly from New York City, if we want to fly to France, to be there for 2 days, to have food or whatever, I want to be able, you know, I could be qualified with a man that, 'Come on, baby. Let's do it. Do we fly private or do we fly public?" Williams was previously in a relationship with Kevin Hunter, whom she was married to for 21 years and with whom she shares a 22-year-old son named Kevin Hunter Jr. The pair finalized their divorce in 2020.

There was a great deal of drama surrounding Williams' former marriage, as it was alleged that Hunter fathered a child with another woman while they were still married. In January 2021, Williams spoke out about the end of her marriage during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, per PEOPLE. Even though their marriage came to an end following these allegations, Williams doesn't regret her time with Hunter. The TV personality said, "We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years. I don't regret the day of meeting him. I don't regret putting up with him for all 25 years."