Watch O.J. Simpson Dancing With Two Blonde Women During Night out in Las Vegas

O.J. Simpson was getting down on the dance floor in a Vegas bar with two ladies and it was all caught on camera. According to TMZ, the 72-year-old was seen having a great time with two blondes at a bar as he wore a dark colored beanie. Allegedly, several people in the bar absolutely loved the former NFL star and even posed for pictures and signed autographs when asked.

It’s been just over two years since Simpson was released from prison after serving nine years for armed robbery. He was, however, found not guilty in the famous criminal case for the deaths of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. He was later sued for wrongful death by Goldman’s family where he was ordered to pay them $33.5 million dollars, but the Goldmans claim they’ve only received a fraction of that.

“The Juice” has been in and out of headlines since getting out of prison, but more recently became the topic of discussion after rumors were spread that he allegedly sent Kris Jenner to the hospital after a night in the hot tub together.

“O.J. said that he stood up, pulled his shorts down and, I’ll give you exactly what he said: ‘Her eyes bugged out of her head and I f—d that B until I broke her,” according to Norman Pardo, who use to manage Simpson, in the documentary Who Killed Nicole?

“That was as messed up as you can possibly get,” he added. Their night was allegedly the fallout of both of their marriages.

“From what I’m understanding, from what O.J. told me, everything was great up until [the] little fling that they had,” he continued.

On the flip side, Jenner was quick to shut those rumors down on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The “momager” found out about the news through one of her daughters and was completely appalled at the claims. It was right around the death anniversary of Brown, who Jenner was close friends with, so she decided to take matters into her own hands. The 64-year-old took legal action against the outlet that ran the story and put an end to it.

Not long ago, Simpson ran into Kim Kardashians best friend Jonathan Cheban at a restaurant in Miami and came forward with his encounter with the man Kardashian’s father Robert Kardashian represented in court during his famous case. Kardashian admitted after Cheban told her that the first time she saw Simpson in person since the court case, she cried.