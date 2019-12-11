Watch: Lizzo Suffers Major Mic Malfunction During Concert

Lizzo ran into some microphone issues during a recent tour stop. The “Good as Hell” performer headlined the 2019 Jingle Jam concert in Indianapolis Tuesday, where some concertgoers documented the moment the singer experienced serious microphone malfunctions in the middle of her second song.

In a clip released by TMZ, one of the fans filmed as Lizzo still kept the energy up at Bankers Life Fieldhouse while crews had to give her a new microphone. Despite the awkward moments, Lizzo could be seen keeping fans entertained with dance moves and jokes.

Lizzo headlined the concert with opening acts MAX and Why Don’t We. The singer took the malfunctions in stride and proved why she is topping many Entertainers of the Year lists in 2019, along with the coveted Entertainer of the Year title from TIME magazine.

The singer — who found herself in controversy after making headlines for wearing a revealing dress to a Lakers game Sunday — opened up about her mainstream success in 2019 in a conversation with the magazine.

“I’ve been doing positive music for a long-ass time,” she said. “Then the culture changed. There were a lot of things that weren’t popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialized thing. Now I’ve seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I’m mainstream! How could we have guessed something like this would happen when we’ve never seen anything like this before?”

The singer has been busy this year after the release of her third album, Cuz I Love You, with a sold out tour, performances in big festivals like Coachella, as well as awards shows like the VMAs and the American Music Awards. She also earned her first Billboard No. 1 hit with “Truth Hurts.” The success has come with struggles, however.

“From March to … now!” she told the outlet with a laugh. “I was experiencing a little bit of unhappiness. I was not happy with the way I felt to my body. I didn’t feel sexy, and I didn’t know when it was going to end. There were times when I would go onstage and be like, ‘Y’all, I’m not going to lie. I’m not feeling myself.’ Sometimes I’d break down and cry. Sometimes the audience would just cheer to make me feel better. I was getting sick a lot. I was like, What the f— is going on? I need to fall back in love with my body.”