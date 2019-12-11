Watch: Lizzo Joins in on ‘Baby Yoda’ Meme With ‘Good as Hell’ Mashup

Lizzo celebrated the Baby Yoda meme before making headlines for her Lakers game outfit. The “Juice” singer took to Instagram last week to share a video from the viral clip of The Mandalorian featuring Baby Yoda and a mashup with one of her hit songs.

The video, which has made its rounds around social media, features the adorable child getting in trouble for touching buttons on the spacecraft taking them to their next destination. For the clip shared by the singer, pushing the button started her hit song “Good As Hell.”

“BITCH I MADE IT!!!! Baby Yoda aka ‘Chiquito my baby’ aka ‘I seen him at a basketball game’ aka ‘[teary eyed emoji]’ finally played my song on Mando’s ship [three crying emojis],” she wrote in the caption of the hilarious video.

Fans were delighted to see the singer getting into the viral meme, as the Internet’s obsession with Baby Yoda intensifies with every new episode of the Disney+ series.

“i just want to watch this over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again,” one user commented.

“the baby yoda/lizzo collab you have been WAITING for,” another fan wrote.

“baby Yoda loves Lizzo,” another user commented.

Lizzo made headlines just a few days after posting the adorable clip when her dancing and risqué outfit led to a slight wardrobe malfunction during an L.A. Lakers game on Sunday. The singer was in the crowd at the time as the Lakers played the Minnesota Timberwolves and wore a black T-shirt dress that had the area around her rear end cut out. When her song, “Juice”, started playing she began to twerk, showing her thong to the entire arena and audience watching at home.

The camera cut away quickly, but the moment went viral nonetheless and has brought a lot of attention to the singer’s moves. Fans and social media users shared mixed responses to the viral moments, with some complaining about her wearing the revealing outfit to the public event.

Lizzo broke her silence on the scandal going live on Instagram to brush away words from the haters.

“Who I am and the essence of me and the things I choose to do as a grown ass woman can inspire you to do the same,” she said Monday. “You don’t have to be like me, you need to be like you and never ever let somebody stop you, or shame you from being yourself. This is who I’ve always been.”

“Now everyone’s looking at it… and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me, negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions,” she added. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been I’m surrounded by love and I just want to spread that love – and also spread these cheeks. And you know what? If you really, really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it. ‘Cause kissing it makes it go away, I promise.

“It doesn’t really matter what goes down on the internet, nothing really breaks my joy.

“I’m a really solid grounded person and I know that I’m really shocking because you’ve never seen in a long time a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing the way that it dresses and moving the way that it moves,” she said. “But I don’t want to censor myself because I’m suddenly famous, or I don’t want to censor myself because everyone’s looking at me now. I’m not going to quiet myself, I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them.”