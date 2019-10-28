Watch Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Take Over the ‘GMA’ Anchor Desk Live on TV

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have been busy promoting their new Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, and the two stars demonstrated their prowess at early-morning television by taking over the Good Morning America anchor desk on Monday, Oct. 28.

“We can retire now right?” 😂

Jennifer Aniston and @ReeseW are killing it at the anchor desk! pic.twitter.com/nCFKyWb0xy — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 28, 2019

In a clip from the show, the two women introduce themselves before delivering some of the day’s headlines, including stories about Queen Elizabeth II and singer Prince. They also welcomed GMA anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, who join the actors at the desk as Stephanopoulos joked, “We can retire, right? We’ll take the rest of the morning off, you guys take it away!”

Aniston and Witherspoon learned plenty about morning shows during their time filming their own morning show, with Aniston revealing that she was most surprised by “the insanity.”

“It’s a very quiet, still…the halls are slowly starting to buzz and then this engine that starts to just go, go, go, go,” she said. “And I don’t know anything actually gets happening at 7:00 when you go…it just has to! Lots of respect to y’all.”

“We call it controlled chaos,” Roberts shared. “It’s chaotic but we have it under control. We just shoot out of a cannon.”

Later in the show, Roberts went to commercial by riffing on one of Friends‘ most iconic lines, originally uttered by Ross (David Schwimmer) about his relationship with Rachel (Aniston).

Best toss to commercial ever? 😂 pic.twitter.com/8djotiwrb9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 28, 2019

The Morning Show follows Alex Levy (Aniston), who co-hosts a fictional morning show titled The Morning Show along with Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) who is fired amid a sexual harassment scandal. Alex must fight to retain her job as she begins a rivalry with Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon), an aspiring journalist.

On GMA, Aniston and Witherspoon explained why it was so important to them that the show include the #MeToo movement.

“It would be completely irresponsible if we hadn’t incorporated it into the show because it’s what our show is about, this world, and that was what was happening in the world,” Aniston said. “So took pause and figured out how to incorporate it in the perfect tone that we wanted to, which was sort of not black and white, allowing people to have a perspective because everyone was trying to figure out what is this new normal.”

They also opened up about wanting to work together for years after first getting to do so on Friends when Witherspoon played Rachel’s sister.

“We’ve been talking over the years, we wanted to do something,” Witherspoon shared. “And then this project came along and I called you [Aniston] or you called me and we were like, ‘Is this it? This is it.’”

The Morning Show arrives on Apple TV+ on Nov. 1 when the streaming service launches.

Photo Credit: Good Morning America