WATCH: Jason Bateman Reacts to Insult While Walking on Stage at Golden Globes

Jason Bateman caught a serious stray from the Golden Globes announcer Sunday night.

While walking on stage to present the award for Best Female Actor in a TV Series ― Comedy or Musical alongside his SmartLess podcast hosts, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, Bateman looked shocked to be introduced by the announcer in a hilariously unexpected way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Please welcome the hosts of SmartLess — Sean Hayes, Will Arnett and — a guy who’s never really been my thing — Jason Bateman,” the announcer said, as an apparently confused Bateman paused to look around in annoyance.

the golden globes

Hayes and Arnett kept the show rolling, despite the announcer’s diss towards their co-host, with the Will & Grace star reading off the teleprompter, “This year’s nominees for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy truly raised the bar by delivering nuanced, unparalleled performances—”

“So we’re just gonna pretend that didn’t just happen?” Bateman interrupted in an aside to Hayes and Arnett.

“What?” Hayes asked, as Bateman reminded him, “The announcer? He said, ‘Jason Bateman’s not really my thing?’ Who says that?”

“Honestly, a lot of people kinda say that,” Arnett quipped, as Bateman turned his ire towards him to ask, “Is that right? Really?”

“Yeah, man, you’re not everybody’s thing. That’s OK,” Arnett assured him. “I think you’re great,” Hayes assured, adding, “I loved Ozark.”

“Thank you,” Bateman said, before pausing suspiciously and asking, “What was it about?”

“It was about three seasons too long,” Hayes then quipped.

Play video

Arnett jumped back in to end the back-and-forth, telling Bateman, “Look, man! Somehow, you manage to make a Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy category about you. That is just — wow, that’s wild.”

It was then that the announcer chimed back in, “Do you get it now?” prompting huge laughs from the audience as Hayes and Arnett agreed, “Yes, we get it!”

The award for Best Female Actor in a TV Series ― Comedy or Musical ultimately went to Jean Smart for her role in Hacks.