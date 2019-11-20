Walton Goggins Reunites With ‘Django Unchained’ Co-Star Jamie Foxx 7 Years Later

Walton Goggins recently reunited with his Django Unchained co-star Jamie Foxx, seven years after the film originally debuted. Goggins took to Instagram to share a couple photos of the two actors hanging out together at an industry event, and commented on their reunion in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walton Goggins (@waltongogginsbonafide) on Nov 18, 2019 at 6:29pm PST

“Got to connect with one of my menzzz the other night at The Hollywood Foreign Press party,” he wrote, referring to Foxx. “Cocka doodle doo motherf@”&a! Django Unchained in the house!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Django Unchained was a Quentin Tarantino film that opened on Dec. 15, 2012 and starred Foxx as Django Freeman, a pre-Civil War era slave who is given his freedom by a bounty hunter who needs his help.

Christoph Waltz played the bounty hunter, Dr. King Schultz, and Goggins appeared as Billy Crash. Crash was the cruel right hand man of “Monsieur” Calvin J. Candie, who was played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Additionally, the film also starred Kerry Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Dennis Christopher, James Remar, Michael Parks and Don Johnson.

Back in 2012, ahead of the film’s release, Goggins spoke with Interview Magazine about shooting the movie, and shared candidly that “there were days where it was really difficult for all the actors.”

He then went onto to recall “one day in particular” that was tough for him, shooting the infamous “torture scene with Jamie.” Goggins explained that the scene was originally “much longer than how it is in the film,” then continued, “It took us five days to do it, between Sam [Samuel L. Jackson], and myself, and Jamie.”

“It was emotionally very tough to deal with, looking at a man [Foxx’s character] strung upside down, and taking his manhood, his ability to spread his seed, in my hand and literally terminating him—his lineage—which is what slavery did to so many people,” Goggins added. “It was really, really difficult, and Quentin was very, very respectful, and it was as hard for Jamie there, being hung up, as it was for me. I’m a liberal guy that lives on the West Coast—I hardly eat meat, much less castrate people.”

Goggins continued, “And there was one particular moment where it was just like, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s do this. Let’s do it right. Let’s do it for all the people this f—ing happened to.’ Afterwards, we were at a dinner and just kind of talking about it, kind of letting that experience wash all over us, and I just remember being so grateful for having had that experience. And participating in the retelling of that experience.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images