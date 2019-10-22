‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Looks Bloodied in New Video

Stepping into the shoes of Daryl Dixon requires plenty of blood and dirt. On Monday, actor Norman Reedus took to Instagram to share a clip of himself getting in character for AMC’s popular zombie drama The Walking Dead, on which he plays the crossbow wielding rough man that has won over fans’ hearts.

The clip, which Reedus simply captioned with a single emoji and which shows makeup artists applying fake blood and dirt, drew plenty of reactions from fans, many speculating what the excessive amount of blood could mean for the fate of his character.

“Ha! Get’em [Tracy Swiatly],” Reedus’ TWD co-star Khary Payton, who plays Ezekiel on the series, wrote.

“You get messed up in TWD?” one fan asked.

“So cool… The makeup team is awesome,” a second commented.

“Another meeting with Beta maybe ?” another asked, referencing the new big man on The Walking Dead, Sons of Anarchy alum Ryan Hurt’s Beta, the Whisperers’ second-in-command.

Reedus has starred on The Walking Dead since its debut back in 2010, remaining one of only two original Season 1 characters still on the screen today. This season, he and the other characters are facing off against perhaps their biggest threat yet: The Whisperers, a group of people whose survival relies on their ability to walk among the dead.

When Reedus isn’t busy acting away in the Georgia heat on the hit AMC series, now in its 10th season, he’s taking on daddy duties at home. After welcoming son Mingus Lucien with his ex, Helena Christensen 20 years ago, the actor recently welcomed a daughter with girlfriend Diane Kruger.

The couple welcomed the baby girl in November of last year and have kept her out of the spotlight, only sharing brief glimpses of the little one on social media.

“There’s paparazzi constantly in front of our house. Grown men followed me around while I was heavily pregnant, and as soon as she was born, putting her in the stroller and going around, there’s just people shouting at her and us, following us in cars,” the German-born actress explained her decision to remain private in an interview with AM2DM by BuzzFeed News. “It just feels like such an invasion of privacy and I don’t want her to grow up like this. I want her to be able to go to the park and be anonymous and choose her own life. So we decided we’re going to be very private.”

Reedus and Kruger met while filming the 2015 movie Sky, going public with their relationship in March of that year. They didn’t not confirm their pregnancy until just weeks before their daughter was born.