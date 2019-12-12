‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Gives Rare Glimpse of Home Life With Partner Diane Kruger and Their Daughter

Norman Reedus has gotten a little personal on Instagram. The 50-year-old star of AMC’s The Walking Dead, who’s normally guarded about his personal life, shared an image of his partner, fellow actor Diane Kruger, and their daughter. The image was taken aboard an airplane, with a beleaguered looking Kruger while their kid seems to be digging into the in-flight magazines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on Nov 27, 2019 at 10:21am PST

While it doesn’t seem like the most relaxing situation, it would seem that it’s temporary, as Reedus captioned the photo with the word “VACAY!!!”

Several of Reedus’ current and former Walking Dead co-stars weighed in empathetically.

Alanna Masterson, who played Tara, chimed in: “I know that flight well,” while Alexandra Breckenridge, who played the long-dead Jessie, added, “Yup! Looks about right!”

Nadia Hilker, who joined the show in season nine as Magma, simply wrote “Hahaha.”

Their daughter, which is Kruger’s first and Reedus’ second, was born in November of last year, and the couple has been fiercely protective of her privacy. Particularly after photos of their child were leaked without their permission back in January.

“Dear fans, dear non fans (sic), dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” Kruger wrote at the time.

Prior to this recent vacation snap, the Inglourious Basterds star shared a tranquil photo of Reedus enjoying a tranquil moment in the park back in August. The month prior to that, Reedus shared another photo of their then-9-month-old pulling on her mother’s hair.

While not with his family, Reedus plays Daryl Dixon on AMC’s long-running zombie soap opera. While the show is currently in its mid-season break, it ended with his character and several allies being lured into a trap by Samantha Morton’s Alpha, the leader of the nefarious Whisperers. The Walking Dead’s 10th season will resume on Feb. 23, 2020.

Elsewhere on the TV front, Reedus stars in the travel series Ride with Norman Reedus. After first premiering on AMC back in 2016, the network renewed series was renewed for a fifth season earlier this month.