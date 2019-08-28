VMAs 2019: Watch Janet Jackson’s Emotional Missy Elliott Video Message After ‘Work It’

Maybe the only thing better for Missy Elliott than receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Monday night was when Janet Jackson gushed about her on Instagram. After Jackson, 53, posted a nearly two-minute clip about Elliott, 48, the “Work It” rapper reposted the video, writing that she “boo hooed crying” while watching.

View this post on Instagram @missymisdemeanorelliott #VMAs #MTVVMAs #MissyElliot A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Aug 26, 2019 at 9:52pm PDT

Jackson, who calls Elliott “Jack,” said, “I want to talk about how beautiful your soul is, the person that you are. You know how much I love you. And your soul is so true and so real and your energy and your spirit is beyond. I think that’s why God has given you all that he has.”

“You are brilliant. You are fabulous and I just want to thank you for being you. For being such a beautiful, loyal, wonderful friend and always being real, in front of the camera, and off camera,” Jackson continued, adding that she doesn’t have many friends in the music industry. “I could count them on one hand and you’re definitely one of them. And I thank God for him bringing us together, for you being in my life.”

“I love you so much and I’m so proud of you,” she gushed. “This is way overdue. Congratulations. I love you.”

In her own caption, Elliott admitted to shedding a tear at the message. “I boo hooed crying watching this video because you are such a dear friend to me,” Elliot wrote. “You are there for me whenever I call…I used to sit in front of my tv learning all of your dance moves you have done a lot for the culture And we know that your catalogue of music is TIMELESS and GREAT but you heart is even GREATER! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH JJ WITH EVERY INCH OF ME.”

She concluded, “yes and Janet NICKNAMED me JACK.”

During the VMAs, Elliott wowed the crowd with a seven-song medley of her hits including “Work It,” “Throw It Back,” “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” “Hot Boyz,” “Get Ur Freak On,” “Pass That Dutch” and “Lose Control.” During “Work It,” Elliott reunited with Alyson Stoner, who shot to stardom as a child as a dancer at the end of the 2003 music video, which won the MTV VMA for Video fo the Year and Best Hip-Hop Video at the time.

Social media went berserk for both Elliott and Stoner, who is also known for her work as an actor in Cheaper by the Dozen (2003), Step Up (2006) and Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. In 2015, Stoner, 26, released a video tribute to Elliott with her dance from “Work It” as well as other Elliott videos she danced in.

Photo credit: Greg Doherty / Contributor / Getty