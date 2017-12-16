Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Victoria’s Secret model and angel, Candice Swanepoel just announced to fans and followers that “Christmas” came early for her family.

The 29-year-old South African model took to Instagram on Friday to share that she is expecting baby number two with partner Hermann Nicoli.

“Christmas came early,” Swanepoel wrote alongside a baby angel emoji with the hashtag, “number two.”

Swanepoel returned to modeling for Victoria’s Secret earlier this year, just eight months after giving birth to son Anacã last October.

The veteran model joins an elite group of Angels including Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima, Miranda Kerr and Alessandra Ambrosio who’ve slipped their post-baby bodies back into sexy lingerie almost immediately after giving birth.

During her time off, Swanepoel became an advocate for breastfeeding moms, calling out the stigma surrounding the common, natural act.

She went as far as posting a photo of her son nursing with a caption that included, “I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I’ve done in the name of art..?” Yes, girl! “The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv… why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? Breastfeeding is not sexual, it’s natural,” she continued.