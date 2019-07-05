Victoria Beckham Strips Down for Vogue Shoot, Praises Her Decision to Not Rejoin Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham stars on the cover of Vogue Germany, which chose the former Spice Girls singer as the cover model for its 40th anniversary issue. In the accompanying interview, she admitted it “took courage” to reject the offer to rejoin the Spice Girls for their reunion tour.

The magazine’s cover photo shows Beckham topless, clutching a sequined Prince of Wales plaid wool-cashmere coat from the Victoria Beckham Autumn/Winter 2019 collection. According to Yahoo Finance, the coat is already sold out, but it can be pre-ordered from Moda Operandi for £6,600 (about $8,260). Beckham shared several photos from the shoot, taken by Chris Colls.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Saying no requires courage,” the 45-year-old fashion mogul told the magazine, via The Daily Mail. “For example, it took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, You know, I’m not doing it because things feel different now than they used to. I’d rather concentrate on my family and my company.”

Beckham also told the magazine she is confident in herself now, but was not always.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 5, 2019 at 2:04am PDT

“I’m 45 now and very happy to be the woman I am… I’m not trying to change, I want to be the best version of myself,” Beckham said. “Before I turned 40, I wasn’t that confident. I learned to listen to my gut feeling.”

When the Spice Girls announced they were planning a short tour of the U.K. and Ireland for 2019, Beckham was the only one who declined to return. She has not performed with the group since the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony in London.

“I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year,” Beckham wrote on Instagram at the time. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends.”

Although Beckham is now happy with her decision to skip the tour, she told The Guardian in January she did feel a little “left out.” She also confirmed she would not even make a cameo during a show on the tour.

While Emma Bunton, Melanie “Mel B” Brown, Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm and Geri Halliwell toured, Beckham was busy with her business interests. She also spent time with her husband, retired soccer legend David Beckham, and their four children in Miami. David is the president of the new MLS team Inter Miami CF.

Beckham was also seen at Sergio Ramos’ Spanish wedding on the day of the last Spice Girls concert, which irked Mel B.

“I expected her to come and just say hi at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting,” Mel B said on Good Morning Britain last month. “I’m sure she has her reasons for not. I’ve already said, ‘yeah I was upset,’ I still am a little bit. It is what it is and us girls we all support each other no matter what, but yeah it is disappointing.”

Photo credit: KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images