Brooklyn Beckham and Wife Nicola Peltz Respond to Victoria Beckham Feud Rumors

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are shutting down rumors of a feud with Beckham's mother, Victoria Beckham, as they insist there's no bad blood in the family. After tying the knot in April, people began to speculate about family dynamics when the Bates Motel actress wore a Valentino Haute Couture gown instead of one designed by her mother-in-law.

Peltz, 27, now insists in her husband's cover story for Variety's 2022 Power of Young Hollywood series that the decision was more based on logistics than anything else. "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, [Victoria] realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," the actress explained. "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it."

She was shocked how much fans "ran with" the narrative of a feud, but Brooklyn, 23, said he wasn't surprised, having grown up in the spotlight as the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham, who are also parents to sons Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11. "They're always going to try and put people down," he told Variety of people talking about his family. "But everyone gets along, which is good."

Despite the speculation, the couple is enjoying their newlywed days just fine. "The thing that's great about us is that we don't need anything from each other. We're just so in love," Peltz gushed. "There's nothing I need from him or he needs from me." Brooklyn is even thinking about their next chapter together. "I keep saying to my wife, 'I can't wait to be a dad,'" he said. "I'm ready to have kids, but I always tell my wife, 'Whenever you want.' She thinks we're going to have a boy first." Peltz stepped in to clarify babies aren't immediately in their future. "We don't plan on having kids anytime in the next year," she noted. "But we would love to have a big family one day – we would love to have some of our own, and we would love to adopt."