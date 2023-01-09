Victoria Beckham Has Birthday Message for Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz Amid Rumored Rift

Victoria Beckham is wishing daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz a happy birthday as the 48-year-old fashion designer showed there's no bad blood between the two. The former Spice Girl took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her sharing a laugh with Peltz at the dinner table, which she captioned with a sweet and simple message.

"Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham. Hope you have a lovely day!!! X," she wrote with a heart. David Beckham also took to his Instagram Story to wish Peltz well. "Happy Birthday," he captioned the same picture that was shared by his wife. "Have a lovely day @nicolaannepeltzbeckham."

Rumors that there has been trouble between the fashion designer and Welcome to Chippendales actress sparked back Peltz decided to wear a Valentino gown instead of a dress designed by her mother-in-law while tying the knot in April with the Beckhams' son, Brooklyn Beckham, but Peltz shut down the speculation in an interview with GRAZIA USA.

Peltz explained that she had originally planned on wearing a design by Victoria, but that the gown didn't work out in the end. "Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress, and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created," she told the magazine. "I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story."

"I thought, 'Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom,'" she said of collaborating with stylist Leslie Fremar and her mother Claudia. "We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn't hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, 'Well, unfortunately, this can't happen, so what's the next step?' I've been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That's really what happened."

Brooklyn also made sure to wish his wife a happy birthday, sharing a video from a celebration including their friend Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie. "Happy early birthday to the woman that changed my life," he captioned the video. "I love you so much baby. I am so lucky to be able to wake up to your gorgeous face every morning. Hope you have the most amazing birthday because you deserve the world."