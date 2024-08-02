Dani (née Wales) and Dan Reilly have a baby on the way! The couple, who appeared the 2012 season of Australia's hit reality series The Block, recently revealed that their family of two (plus two dogs) is about to grow with a little addition, the couple announcing that they are pregnant with their first child.

"So, who's going to tell them the pram isn't theirs?! Baby Reilly incoming late 2024," the happy couple announced in a joint Instagram post on July 20. An accompanying photo showed Danie and Dan all smiles as they hilariously posed with their two pups, Dani wearing a denim shirt that was unbuttoned at the bottom to show her baby belly. The expectant mom also held a series of sonogram images.

(Photo: Dani Wales and Dan Reilly from The Block pose on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 3, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. - Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

The news sparked a flurry of congratulations for the couple, with Harry and Tash Pavlou, who appeared on the 2020 season of the popular Nine Network show, commenting, "Oh what beautiful news!!! Congratulations guys!!! Sending the biggest love." Sarah and George Bragias, The Block 2020 runners, wrote, "Huge congratulations guys! The pups will be the little ones best friend." The Block's Jimmy and Tam commented, "Congrats guys, so exciting," with The Block's 2023 runners up Eliza and Liberty Paschke hilariously suggesting some baby names, adding, "Can't wait to meet baby Eliza / Elijah."

Reality TV fans came to know Dani and Dan when they appeared on the 2012 series of The Block, the Nine Network show that follows teams as they compete to see who can renovate houses for the most profit. The couple, who were dating at the time, walked away with $448,000. They returned to the show for the 2013 All Stars season, where they took home $220,000, per Now to Love. They now host the 9Now show Dan vs Dani series, where they critique each team's Room Reveals every week.

Dani and Dan dated for eight years before they got engaged in July 2017 during Dani' 31st birthday celebrations. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria in 2018. Announcing their marriage at the time, Dani sweetly wrote on social media, "Thank you for choosing me to dannnnce through life with," with Dan writing, "Today is the day I get to officially call this amazing woman my wife."