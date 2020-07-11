Brooklyn Beckham Announces Engagement to Nicola Peltz, and Fans Are Losing It

Brooklyn Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, surprised social media users on Saturday with an engagement announcement. He posted a photo of him and model Nicola Peltz and revealed their upcoming nuptials. "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day," Beckham wrote on Instagram.

This news sparked a considerable number of responses on social media. Many fans expressed excitement and proclaimed that Beckham and Peltz make an adorable couple. Others said that they are saddened by the 21-year-old no longer being available. Interestingly enough, the third group didn't have an opinion about the engagement. They just expressed surprise about Beckham's age. These fans thought that all of Victoria and David's children were under 10.