Brooklyn Beckham Announces Engagement to Nicola Peltz, and Fans Are Losing It
Brooklyn Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, surprised social media users on Saturday with an engagement announcement. He posted a photo of him and model Nicola Peltz and revealed their upcoming nuptials. "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day," Beckham wrote on Instagram.
This news sparked a considerable number of responses on social media. Many fans expressed excitement and proclaimed that Beckham and Peltz make an adorable couple. Others said that they are saddened by the 21-year-old no longer being available. Interestingly enough, the third group didn't have an opinion about the engagement. They just expressed surprise about Beckham's age. These fans thought that all of Victoria and David's children were under 10.
Congratulations to Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/ocxIJT212e— models daily (@supermodeldaiIy) July 11, 2020
brooklyn beckham and nicola peltz just announced their engagement 😍 pic.twitter.com/duGxmu79cp— ig: girltweetings (@girltweetingsx) July 11, 2020
so you’re telling me brooklyn beckham is engaged & it’s not to me?? pic.twitter.com/FdVaxXcRAi— sav (@KlWlBABY) July 11, 2020
Brooklyn Beckham's engaged. Feel old yet?— TENDER (@tenderofficial) July 11, 2020
How TF is Brooklyn Beckham engaged 🤦🏻♀️ when I hear his name this is how I see him. pic.twitter.com/fqi5By9KPw— Nelly (@Nellworth) July 11, 2020
So, you're telling me that Brooklyn Beckham would be in the year below me at school AND is engaged??? 👁️👄👁️ pic.twitter.com/Lhf2ylayF2— Lucy (@iamlucyrobinson) July 11, 2020
brooklyn beckham is engaged nobody talk to me fr 💔 pic.twitter.com/At82Nkz044— sierra blm (@comolaflorhs) July 11, 2020
brooklyn beckham tunangan 😩💔 so happy for them, but at the same time i'm jealous of nicola peltz for having a lovely boy like him 🙂 look at that capt, so bucin 😩❤️ pic.twitter.com/2ePo2XVG4x— AL (@ic3d_coffee) July 11, 2020
What ? #BrooklynBeckham is not 8 ... he is 21😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iDdGohXXd2— WebboS🇬🇧 (@iwant2sayit) July 11, 2020
Brooklyn Beckham trending for getting married 🤦🏾♂️ where did the time go pic.twitter.com/i4OFptPsSc— mister nobody (@nobodyistheshit) July 11, 2020
Wait. Brooklyn Beckham isn’t 8? Aren’t all the Beckham children under the age of 10?
When did this happen? pic.twitter.com/plFyMx2BD0— Not Jessie's Girl (@not_jessiesgirl) July 11, 2020
brooklyn beckham is engaged sorry i’m gonna need 5-10 business days to process this.— olivia ☾ (@malibusliv) July 11, 2020
Me googling how old Brooklyn Beckham is, to make sure 20 years of my life didn’t go by while I blinked 2 seconds ago pic.twitter.com/xjslCugVxp— YLO (@Yxwande) July 11, 2020
The way Brooklyn Beckham was born after me and is engaged before me pic.twitter.com/Xj8bC38AIG— 𝕥𝕒𝕤𝕙𝕒 ⎕ (@eds_shirtsleeve) July 11, 2020