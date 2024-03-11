Country Singer Gets Married at Mayor's Office in Spontaneous Ceremony

Gary Allan is married. The country music artist wed his longtime love Molly Martin in a private ceremony in Tennessee on Feb. 5, attended by only an officiant and a photographer. And it wasn't planned. After a nearly three-year engagement, Allan said the two woke up one day and decided to take their love to the local Mayor's Office and make it official.

"Molly and I had been trying to find the right time and right spot to get married, and we just decided the time was now," Allan told PEOPLE Magazine exclusively. "We just didn't want to keep waiting." That doesn't mean they won't celebrate again with their loved ones in attendance. "We may still do a bigger celebration later on, but for now we are happy to be husband and wife."

For their special day, Allan looked dapper in a black-on-black Roberto Cavalli suit and dress shirt. Molly stunned in a simple silk long dress with a criss-cross back from Yves Saint Laurent, and her hair down with vintage YSL earrings. She carried a bouquet designed by a local florist from Nashville.

"We wanted something low-key that was representative of some of our favorite times together," Allan said of the reason for the intimate wedding. "We had a private ceremony close to home, then ended the day with dinner and drinks with a few close friends," he noted, adding, "It could not have been a more perfect day!"

The wedding was held at the Sumner County mayor's office and officiated by Mayor John C. Isbell. They posed for photos at their shared home.

Allan shared the photos on his Instagram account. "Gary Allan and long-time love Molly Martin make it official in a small ceremony. Check out the @people exclusive of their day and see more photos! Congratulations, Gary and Molly! #wedding #linkinbio #weddingday," he captioned the picture of the two of them gazing into one another's eyes.