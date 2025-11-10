Veteran Actress Reveals She’s in Remission After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis This Year

Suzanne Rogers is officially “in remission” after being diagnosed earlier this year with Stage 2 colon cancer.

The 82-year-old Days of Our Lives star, who has played Maggie Horton on the daytime drama for more than five decades, told PEOPLE Saturday that she was officially “in remission” after going through treatment this summer.

“I’m feeling so much better. I mean, my summer was rough. I had cancer removed, radiation, that was tough. But I didn’t lose my hair. I guess I got it early,” Rogers told the outlet, adding, “I was Stage 2, and it was a certain kind of chemo that they gave me, it was pills and the radiation, and it didn’t affect it, so that was good.”

The actress added that her energy is “about 70% right now,” but that she’s “basically letting things happen” when it comes to moving forward with her recovery.

Rogers said that after going through cancer, she no longer worries about “the small things” in life, as it’s “not worth it.”

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning star previously told TV Insider last month that she was first diagnosed with colorectal cancer after feeling something “wasn’t quite right” with her health.

“It was all a shock,” she told the outlet of her diagnosis. “I mean, I think I was in a shock for several days because I take pretty good care of myself. But he said, ‘It’s a good thing you caught it in time.’”

After completing her treatment on July 31, Rogers went back to work at the start of November. “I’m feeling really good,” she shared at the time. “I start back to work next week, so we’ll see how that goes. Now, I’m feeling anxious like I do any time I get scripts because I want to do my very best and you don’t want to hold up anybody. So that’s the only anxiousness I feel. It’s not because of my illness, let’s put it that way.”

“The biggest thing is that I was tired because that’s not like me,” she continued. “I have a lot of energy all the time, so it really kind of shook me thinking, ‘Am I going to get my energy back?’ And it seems like it’s coming back. It’s not 100% yet, but I feel better. Today I feel really good, and that’s happening more and more than the other way around, so I’m really happy about that.”