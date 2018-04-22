Mike Myers Comments on ‘Austin Powers’ Co-Star Verne Troyer’s Death

Verne Troyer passed away at the age of 49 on Saturday afternoon. The comedic actor was best known for his role as Mini-Me alongside Mike Myers‘ Dr. Evil in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Austin Powers: Goldmember.

Within hours of his death being reported, Myers put out a statement regarding his passing.

“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him,” Myers said. “It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

Troyer’s family released a statement on his Instagram page announcing his passing.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” the post read. “Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.”

Troyer was born with a genetic disorder known as achondroplasia dwarfism, making him one of the shortest men in the world at 2-feet-8-inches. His acting career began in 1994 as the stunt double for the comedy Baby’s Day Out and went on to star in such roles as Jingle All the Way, Men in Black, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

The actor also had a severe alcoholism problem, and had been in and out of rehab several times.

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles,” the post read. “Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately.

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

Police were called to Troyer’s house on a suicide scare on April 3 when a friend called on Troyer’s behalf.

According to The Blast, the Los Angeles Police Department was prepared for a mental health scare when they arrived and put Troyer on a 5150 hold, also known as an involuntary psychiatric hold regarding him as “a danger to himself or others.”