Fans Mourn Passing of ‘Austin Powers’ Actor Verne Troyer

Verne Troyer, the actor best known for starring as Mini Me in the Austin Powers movies, died Saturday at age 49. Fans of the actor rushed to Twitter to share their sadness over the news.

Troyer’s death was confirmed on his Instagram page, three weeks after his representatives said he needed “thoughts and prayers” from fans.

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much,” the statement from his reps reads. “During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately.”

The statement continued, “Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

Troyer’s family asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to his favorite charities, The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies.

Verne Troyer, died. A huge loss to comedy. The guy was a giant in a small body. — Nigel Deafsinger. (@deafsinger68) April 21, 2018



I met @VerneTroyer on a plane to NYC a few years ago. I stopped by his seat and chatted with him a bit, mostly about partying at the @Playboy Mansion. He definitely made the most of the hand he was dealt. RIP Mini-Me!! https://t.co/uFUc95DV2y — Brooklywood™ (@Brooklywood) April 21, 2018



R.I.P Verne Troyer. Absolutely gutted, what a legend he was! pic.twitter.com/mFKLziGgx6 — Joe Douglass (@_JoeDouglass) April 21, 2018

Awful news. The legend himself!.. Verne Troyer has passed. Was a pleasure to meet and work along side you in Liverpool Comic Con 2018. Your work will always be remembered. — Zolton (@ZoltonCxZ) April 21, 2018

I remember hearing 2 weeks ago that Verne Troyer had just got out the hospital and was recovering. I’m so sorry to hear this. Sending prayers and positive thoughts to his friends and family. He lived his best life the way he wanted and now it’s time to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/FHAmerIYvL — BrandenLee (@BrandenLee1) April 21, 2018

According to TMZ, Troyer was taken to the hospital earlier this month after someone called police to report him feeling suicidal and being drunk. He was treated for possible alcohol poisoning. Troyer also struggled with alcoholism throughout his life.

Troyer was a beloved figure thanks to his unforgettable performances in the Austin Powers with Mike Myers and was a mainstay at fan conventions for years. His other films included Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Pauly Shore is Dead and Gnome Alone.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Verne Troyer