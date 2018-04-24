‘Love’ Star Paul Rust Says He ‘Prayed’ for Verne Troyer’s Death

Love actor Paul Rust is facing major backlash after making a strange joke about Verne Troyer’s death.

Troyer, best known as Mine-Me is the Austin Powers films, died on Saturday, with his family alluding to depression and suicide in their statement. A few hours later Rust, who plays Gus Cruikshank on Love, tweeted out an off-kilter joke that many saw an inappropriate.

“Now I feel really guilty that last night I prayed to god for Verne Troyer to die,” Rust wrote.

The strange joke immediately ignited a backlash, with many online personalities bashing Rust for his bad take.

“Oh thank god, I almost started the Netflix show Love once, but now I never have to,” TV writer Charley Feldman wrote. “F— this edgelord.”

Author Michael Marshall Smith added, “Fails on every level. If you’re going to go this road, be funny. You weren’t.”

One fired-up reply caught Rust’s attention so much so that he replied to it.

“Are you f—ing serious?” the Troyer fan wrote. “Wow you’re on a whole other level of piece of s— aren’t you? Probably haven’t even began to figure out about his service and here you are. Grade A a—. Prick!!”

Rust doubled down on his joke in his reply, which was sarcastic in nature.

“You’d prefer I don’t feel guilty?” Rust wrote. “I thought it was brave of me to even admit that I prayed for his death. Guess you’d rather have me pray for his death and feel great that it happened.”

As of this writing, Rust’s comments are still live on Twitter.

