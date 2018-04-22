See Verne Troyer’s Heartbreaking Final Social Media Posts

Actor Verne Troyer died on Saturday, and fans have taken to the late actor’s social media profile to send kind messages and revisit his happier moments.

In the month leading up to his passing, Troyer was all smiles online. He travelled overseas and also filmed several videos for his YouTube channel. All those posts led up to a concerning post from the Austin Powers star’s loved ones on April 3 that asked for thoughts and prayers as Troyer sought unspecified treatment.

Sadly the next time the account was updated, it was to notify fans of Troyer’s death.

Make Some Noise

Date: March 20

Like Count: 11, 522

Caption: “Happy Tuesday. You know what that means? You made it past Monday!”

Burger Battle

Date: March 21

Like Count: 18,186

Caption: “Which side are you on? In-N-Out or Shake Shack?”

Big Ben

Date: March 22

Like Count: 14,428

Caption: “Big Ben getting a facelift behind me”

Spa Day

Date: March 22

Like Count: 16,565

Caption: “Thanks for the great massage, facial and manicure @mandaraspauk at the Park Plaza Westminster. Very Nice!”

London Eye

Date: March 23

Like Count: 4,803

Caption: “Great stay at [Park Plaza] #parkplazamoments fantastic view of [London Eye].”

Face Chair

Date: March 25

Like Count: 20,322

Caption: “I never knew I needed something so bad until I saw a face chair.”

Pet Peeves

Date: March 28

Like Count: 20,670

Caption: “The many faces I make when explaining my #petpeeves”

A Concerning Message

Date: April 3

Like Count: 39,762

Caption: “Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers. He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world. We will keep you updated here.”