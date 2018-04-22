See Verne Troyer’s Heartbreaking Final Social Media Posts

Actor Verne Troyer died on Saturday, and fans have taken to the late actor’s social media profile to send kind messages and revisit his happier moments.
In the month leading up to his passing, Troyer was all smiles online. He travelled overseas and also filmed several videos for his YouTube channel. All those posts led up to a concerning post from the Austin Powers star’s loved ones on April 3 that asked for thoughts and prayers as Troyer sought unspecified treatment.
Sadly the next time the account was updated, it was to notify fans of Troyer’s death.
Make Some Noise
Date: March 20
Like Count: 11, 522
Caption: “Happy Tuesday. You know what that means? You made it past Monday!”
Burger Battle
Date: March 21
Like Count: 18,186
Caption: “Which side are you on? In-N-Out or Shake Shack?”
Big Ben
Date: March 22
Like Count: 14,428
Caption: “Big Ben getting a facelift behind me”
Spa Day
Date: March 22
Like Count: 16,565
Caption: “Thanks for the great massage, facial and manicure @mandaraspauk at the Park Plaza Westminster. Very Nice!”
London Eye
Date: March 23
Like Count: 4,803
Caption: “Great stay at [Park Plaza] #parkplazamoments fantastic view of [London Eye].”
Face Chair
Date: March 25
Like Count: 20,322
Caption: “I never knew I needed something so bad until I saw a face chair.”
Pet Peeves
Date: March 28
Like Count: 20,670
Caption: “The many faces I make when explaining my #petpeeves”
A Concerning Message
Date: April 3
Like Count: 39,762
Caption: “Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers. He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world. We will keep you updated here.”