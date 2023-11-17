Vanna White Tells Why She Isn't Retiring From 'Wheel of Fortune' With Pat Sajak

Vanna White has opened up and shared why she isn't retiring from Wheel of Fortune with Pat Sajak. The longtime co-host of the show was a Good Morning America guest on Friday, and she was asked about her many years working with Sajak. "We call ourselves Ken and Barbie," White quipped. "We're not quite that today, but Ken and Barbie go together and always have."

While they may have had Ken and Barbie relationship for the past few decades, the duo will be splitting up their on-camera chemistry when Sajak leaves Wheel of Fortune at the end of the current season. Sharing her reaction to Sajak's news, White recalled, "When Pat told me he was going to retire, it was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm not sure that I'm ready to retire.' I thought about it and thought about it, and I just wasn't ready to retire."

"When Pat told me he was going to retire, it’s like, oh my gosh. I’m not sure that I’m ready to retire. ... I love my job. I love being here."@TheVannaWhite talks about her last season of @WheelofFortune with Pat Sajak and staying on the show. https://t.co/2wp8RJOsgO pic.twitter.com/nrcWFJ7y9K — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 17, 2023

In a written statement shared on Monday, June 12, Sajak revealed that the current Wheel of Fortune season will be his last. "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)" Responding to the news, Maggie took to Twitter to praise how "much fun" she's had "working with" her dad lately, and teased fans that they plan to have "even more fun in Season 41."

It was later revealed that Ryan Seacrest will take over as Wheel of Fortune host, following Sajack's exit. White, who has been the show's letter-turner and co-host since 1982, will remain on alongside Seacrest. Speaking out about the big news, Seacrest wrote in his first statement, "I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

He continued, "Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. Many people probably don't know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White." Variety reported that, while he will no longer be the face of the iconic game show, Sajak will continue as a consultant for three years following his hosting retirement, per Sony TV.