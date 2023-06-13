'Wheel of Fortune' Fans in Shock as Pat Sajak Retires as Host

Pat Sajak's time on Wheel of Fortune is officially set to end. On Monday, Sajak announced that he was retiring from Wheel of Fortune after four decades as its host. Understandably, the news has left fans more than a little surprised.

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak said in a statement about his upcoming retirement, which will take place after the 2023-24 television season. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Even though Sajak will appear on Wheel of Fortune's upcoming, 41st season (and will remain on as a consultant off-air for three years following his retirement), fans are already lamenting the fact that his time as the host will come to an end. Read on to see what those very fans are saying about this surprising news.