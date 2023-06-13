'Wheel of Fortune' Fans in Shock as Pat Sajak Retires as Host

By Stephanie Downs

Pat Sajak's time on Wheel of Fortune is officially set to end. On Monday, Sajak announced that he was retiring from Wheel of Fortune after four decades as its host. Understandably, the news has left fans more than a little surprised. 

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak said in a statement about his upcoming retirement, which will take place after the 2023-24 television season. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Even though Sajak will appear on Wheel of Fortune's upcoming, 41st season (and will remain on as a consultant off-air for three years following his retirement), fans are already lamenting the fact that his time as the host will come to an end. Read on to see what those very fans are saying about this surprising news. 

End Of An Era

Wheel of Fortune will certainly look different without Sajak as its host. As this fan wrote, it's the end of an era.

So Sad

Wheel of Fortune is a program that one can watch with the whole family. So, it makes these changes all the more difficult to navigate.

Respect

Many are reflecting on Sajak's legacy upon hearing about his retirement. He definitely made a name for himself on the show over the course of four decades.

What About Vanna?

Several fans have questioned what Sajak's news means for fellow Wheel of Fortune personality Vanna White. Will she take over his position?

In Comparison

Fans can't help but compare Sajak's legacy to the late Alex Trebek, who hosted Jeopardy up until his death. Not all of the takes have been positive.

Apathetic

When the news of Sajak's retirement emerged, many brought up the host's political leanings. Due to those views, some viewers aren't exactly sad to see him go.

Not The Same

The TV landscape simply won't be the same with these legends not in the mix. Fans are surely emotional about it.

