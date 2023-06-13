'Wheel of Fortune' Fans in Shock as Pat Sajak Retires as Host
Pat Sajak's time on Wheel of Fortune is officially set to end. On Monday, Sajak announced that he was retiring from Wheel of Fortune after four decades as its host. Understandably, the news has left fans more than a little surprised.
"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak said in a statement about his upcoming retirement, which will take place after the 2023-24 television season. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"
Even though Sajak will appear on Wheel of Fortune's upcoming, 41st season (and will remain on as a consultant off-air for three years following his retirement), fans are already lamenting the fact that his time as the host will come to an end. Read on to see what those very fans are saying about this surprising news.
End Of An Era
The end of an era. @patsajak is a TV icon.— Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) June 13, 2023
I’ll solve Pat: You Are Irreplaceable. https://t.co/6s6d85XpqB
Wheel of Fortune will certainly look different without Sajak as its host. As this fan wrote, it's the end of an era.
So Sad
I don't even watch Wheel of Fortune and I'm so sad that #PatSajak is leaving the show because it's a piece of my childhood.
So many great memories of my Nana and Great Nana watching it on tvs in two different rooms in the same house and yelling back and forth to each other 😂💚 pic.twitter.com/9B92WhLYXE— erin buzzlebee 🐍♊ (@erincheshirecat) June 13, 2023
Wheel of Fortune is a program that one can watch with the whole family. So, it makes these changes all the more difficult to navigate.
Respect
Pat Sajak like Alex Trebek, will go down as one of the great game show hosts. I always enjoyed his humor and the way he ran Wheel of Fortune.— Mathias (@1940sTory) June 13, 2023
Many are reflecting on Sajak's legacy upon hearing about his retirement. He definitely made a name for himself on the show over the course of four decades.
What About Vanna?
Vanna White seeing Pat Sajak is finally retiring pic.twitter.com/KjOqVUNkCK— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) June 12, 2023
Several fans have questioned what Sajak's news means for fellow Wheel of Fortune personality Vanna White. Will she take over his position?
In Comparison
Jeopardy has never been the same without Alex Trebek.
Wheel of Fortune's gonna be just fine without Pat Sajak.— Pop Arena (@pop_arena) June 12, 2023
Fans can't help but compare Sajak's legacy to the late Alex Trebek, who hosted Jeopardy up until his death. Not all of the takes have been positive.
Apathetic
I wish Pat Sajak wasn't a Trump supporter, so I could feel something about him leaving Wheel of Fortune— Genie Lauren (@MoreAndAgain) June 12, 2023
When the news of Sajak's retirement emerged, many brought up the host's political leanings. Due to those views, some viewers aren't exactly sad to see him go.
Not The Same
Bob Barker..gone.
Alex Trebek..gone.
Pat Sajak..gone.
Jerry Springer..gone.
Robert Stack..gone.
Judge Judy..gone.
Today's generation will never get experience how good local TV was.— PrAaHe (@ICWeinerohcrudd) June 13, 2023
The TV landscape simply won't be the same with these legends not in the mix. Fans are surely emotional about it.