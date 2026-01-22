Vanna White Gets Married in Surprise Wedding

Surprise! Vanna White is married to John Donaldson!

The Wheel of Fortune star, 68, and her longtime love announced on Instagram Wednesday that they had decided to tie the knot in a private ceremony after more than a decade together.

“Surprise! We got married!” White captioned a photo of her new husband holding her on their wedding day. “John and I have been in love for more than a decade and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony.”

“We’re excited to share this new joyful chapter in our lives with all of you!” she continued, signing off, “Love, Vanna and John”

“Congratulations!!” the official Wheel of Fortune account commented, with Maggie Sajak, Pat Sajak’s daughter, adding teary eyes and a white heart emoji on White’s announcement. White’s co-host, Ryan Seacrest, also made sure to send his love, posting a message on his Instagram Story congratulating her on her nuptials and sharing her big news with his followers.

White and Donaldson first met in 2012, when one of the TV legend’s friends brought the real estate developer to one of her parties. “I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘He’s really cute,’” White told PEOPLE in 2019. “We ended up talking for a long time that night.”

“It just works,” she added of their relationship at the time. “He lets me be me, I let him be him … There is no drama in our relationship.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 01: Vanna White and John Donaldson attend the 18th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 01, 2019 in Brentwood, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)

White and Donaldson were together for 14 years before deciding to say “I do,” but in December 2025, White told E! News that she didn’t feel any pressure to actually get married

“We’re very happy. We’ve been together for a long time and we are just happy the way it is,” she told the outlet at the time. “Maybe people want to see us get married. When you’ve been with someone for so long, you kind of feel like you’re already married. You don’t have to have that piece of paper.”

This is a second marriage for both White and Donaldson. White was married to restaurateur George Santo Pietro from 1990 to 2002, and the former couple shares two children, Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro, 31, and Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, 28.