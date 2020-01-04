‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Rings in 2020 With Rare Photo With Her 2 Children and Longtime Boyfriend

Vanna White kicked off 2020 with a family photo, which fans rarely see from her. The Wheel of Fortune host has been in the headlines a lot lately thanks to her stint in Pat Sajak’s place, but fans still know little about her life off-camera. Now she is sharing a bit more.

White was arm-in-arm with her long-time boyfriend, John Donaldson in her latest Instagram photo. On her other side was her daughter, Giovanna, and on Donaldson’s other side was her son, Nicholas. All four wore flower leis around their necks and big smiles on their faces.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy New Year from our family to yours,” White captioned the photo, along with the hashtag “2020.”

White’s children come from her marriage to George Santo Pietro, a restaurant owner whom she wed in 1990. They announced on pregnancy on Wheel of Fortune itself, making the answer to a puzzle “Vanna’s pregnant.” However, White suffered a miscarriage soon after, ending the touching stunt in tragedy.

White had Nicholas in 1994 and Giovanna in 1997, both in her relationship with San Pietro. The couple then divorced in 2002. She went on to a serious relationship with businessman Michael Kaye before landing with Donaldson, the owner of a construction development company.

It appears that White’s kids are fond of Donaldson as well, judging by their New Year’s Eve picture together. The happy family was gathered in front of a serene pool of water, surrounded by lavish landscaping complete with palm trees, and a distant view of the twilit horizon. White did not reveal where they spent the holiday, but wherever it was it was gorgeous.

View this post on Instagram Happy New Year from our family to yours! #2020 A post shared by Vanna White (@officialvannawhite) on Jan 2, 2020 at 6:03pm PST

White recently told Closer Weekly that she is not concerned about tying the knot with Donaldson unless it would somehow add to their happiness.

“We’ve been together for eight years and it seems to be working so we’re both happy, so in my eyes, I feel — in both of our eyes — we feel married,” White explained. “So I don’t think you necessarily have to have a piece of paper unless you want to. Everybody’s different, so for each his own.”

White has been the hostess of Wheel of Fortune for over 37 years now, but fans saw her take a new step in her career last month when she took over her co-host Pat Sajak’s job while he was on medical leave. White will cover him again starting this Monday, and continue all week until Sajak recovers. He returns to the show on Jan. 13.



Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET.