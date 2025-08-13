Vanna White and Pat Sajak Reunite in Rare Photo

Vanna White is reuniting with former Wheel of Fortune co-star Pat Sajak more than a year after he stepped back from hosting the beloved game show.

White took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet photo with Sajak after supporting his performance of Prescription: Murder at the Hawaii Theatre Center, the proceeds of which benefited the nonprofit theater organization.

The production, which ran through Aug. 10, starred Sajak as Dr. Roy Flemming, a psychiatrist who plots to kill his “neurotic and possessive” wife with the help of his mistress.

“Had the pleasure of seeing Pat’s awesome performance on stage in Hawaii last weekend! It was great catching up and spending time with him! #foreverfriends,” White captioned her Instagram post, which featured a photo of her sitting with her arm around Sajak and another of her pointing proudly at the theater marquee.

Wheel of Fortune fans were thrilled to see the dynamic duo back together after Sajak’s final episode of the game show aired in June 2024. He has since been replaced by Ryan Seacrest, while White has continued with the show.

“The world’s favorite besties!!!” one person commented, as another wrote, “Friends forever ! You and Pat both look fantastic!” A third commented that the pair looked “wonderful,” as a different user posted, “This melts my heart. Ryan [Seacrest] is doing a great job but I do miss Pat.”

Sajak bid Wheel of Fortune farewell in his final episode, calling it “an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade.”

(Eric McCandless/Getty)

Sajak also acknowledged his “professional other half,” White, in his goodbye message. “Like me, she takes the show very seriously, but not herself. I shudder to think what these 40-plus years might have been like had they brought someone in all full of themselves, playing the prima donna role,” Sajak said. “Vanna is as sweet and unassuming as she seems. We’ve seen a lot of changes in each other’s lives over the years, but we’ve always been there for each other.”

“While I’ll very much miss working with her, I take solace in the fact that we live about 5 miles apart, so we’ll see plenty of each other,” he said. “But I will miss our nightly closes and her laughter and her good nature. She is a very special woman.”