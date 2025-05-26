‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Reveals Current Status Of Off-Screen Relationship With Pat Sajak

Vanna White isn’t leaving Wheel of Fortune viewers to fill in the blanks on her relationship with former host Pat Sajak.

The longtime host of the classic ABC gameshow retired from the series in June 2024.

In a new interview with TV Insider, White told the publication that Sajak is “still in my life” and that the two contact each other often.

“I still see him. We’re friends! We have dinner!,” she said.

Whenever they reunite, she mentioned, it feels like no time at all has passed between the two.

“It’s like slipping into something very comfortable,” she said. “I mean that in the best possible way. It’s just comfortable.”

Sajak’s successor is former American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, and White has nothing but praise for him.

“Ryan did his homework…He rehearsed and rehearsed and rehearsed. He also said to me, ‘I am not replacing Pat Sajak because no one could – ever. I am just stepping in,’” she said. “That made me feel good because, as Ryan said, he’s just stepping in – he’s not trying to prove anything.”

However, fans of the series should know that Sajak and White are taking one last ride. The currently-airing Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 8 PM, and features big name guests like Tiffany Haddish and Joe Manganiello.