Vanessa Hudgens Shares Ski Mask Bikini Throwback as 'Spring Breakers' Comes to Netflix

Vanessa Hudgens shared a colorful throwback photo with her followers as she announced that her film Spring Breakers is now on Netflix. In the actress's photo, she's wearing a hot pink ski mask with a neon yellow string bikini while standing on a boardwalk. "Spring breakers is out now on @netflix [water gun emoji] Check it if u haven't seeeen. It's one of my favessss [rocker hand emoji]," she captioned the image.

The 2012 film featured a slew of big names including Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson, Gucci Mane and James Franco. The film tells the story of four young girls who rob a restaurant to get money for their spring break. Once they're arrested, they're bailed out by a drug and arms dealer, only to be in for a wild and dangerous ride.

Hudgens recently went public with her relationship with baseball player Cole Tucker after ending her 9-year relationship with Austin Butler. The two made their relationship official by ringing in the New Year together, months after fans started speculating they're dating. According to E!, the sweet pair is "stronger than ever" at the moment one source confirmed "they are boyfriend and girlfriend."

In November, the two were spotted together in Los Angeles, California while holding hands as they walked towards a valet stand. However, fans knew the two were probably on a date because her Instagram stories were filled with clues. She shared a photo of herself holding a pink rose, while decked out in a gorgeous white outfit and captioned the picture "date night." The two have been spotted together on a few other occasions ahead of their relationship being confirmed, giving fans all they needed to guess she had moved on and was happy.

As for Hudgens and Butler, onlookers started guessing there was trouble in paradise when the two spent their 2019 holidays separately. Hudgens traveled around quite a bit during that time, spending Christmas with her family, then hanging out in Switzerland for New Years and making a stop in London before returning to California, all while not posting one thing that included Butler. Their almost decade-long relationship came on the heels of her relationship with fellow High School Musical actor Zac Efron. The co-stars spent around five years together. When fans found out they were going their separate ways, jaws were left on the floor. However, throughout all of her high-profile relationships, fans are seemingly happy to see their favorite actress happy again.