Vanessa Hudgens and Baseball Player Cole Tucker Are Officially Dating

Vanessa Hudgens is officially a taken woman. After ending her 9-year relationship with Austin Butler, she is officially calling baseball player Cole Tucker her new man. The pair reportedly made their relationship official by ringing in the New Year together after months of speculation that they may be more than friends.

According to E!, the couple is "stronger than ever" and according to the source "they are boyfriend and girlfriend" and "they rang in the New Year together." Back in November the two were seen together in Los Angeles and spotted holding hands while walking towards a valet stand in the southern California city. At the time, the actress took to social media to share a photo of herself holding a pink rose, decked out in a white outfit and captioned that photo "date night" giving fans more to guess about according to Us Weekly.

The Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop and Hudgens were also seen outside the Canyon County Store over the a weekend during the winter month. Hudgens was dressed in a black satin dress, ankle boots with a grey cardigan and beanie, while Tucker kept it casual in jeans, a navy hoodie and ski cap.

Just before her nearly decade-long relationship with Butler, Hudgens had a very public relationship with fellow High School Musical actor Zac Efron. The two were together for almost five years, eventually calling it quits in 2010. Shortly after their public breakup, Hudgens got into a relationship with Butler, but when they called it quits, fans' jaws were on the floor. "Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup," a source told Us Weekly at the time. While the news broke in January 2020, it's unclear on when the two actually called it quits.

Fans started to speculate when Hudgens and Butler spent the holidays in 2019 separately. Considering they spent a lot of time with one another and were very open about their happiness with fans, their followers couldn't help but to speculate when they were spending so much time apart. At the time, Hudgens spent Christmas with her family and spent time in Switzerland for New Year's Eve and then made a stop in London before returning to California.

Not only was he not on her social media, but she was also seen sitting courtside at a Lakers game without Butler. However, now fans are excited for her new relationship and have been following along closely.