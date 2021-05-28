Vanessa Hudgens' Hiking 'Adventure' Outfit Shouldn't Surprise Fans

✖

Vanessa Hudgens went on a hiking adventure Wednesday, wearing an unexpected outfit. She paired a monokini with hiking boots, a look that sholdn't be surprising to fans because of her recent daring photos. Hudgens, 32, recently started dating Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker.

The High School Musical star first shared a collection of photos from the hike, simply adding "adventure time" in the caption. The post also included a clip of herself walking along the trail, with a friend further up. Next, Hudgens posted photos from the hot spring, striking sexy poses in the water. "The hike = worth it for the hot springs," Hudgens wrote. The singer took her trip with musician GG Magree, who shared plenty of photos from the hike as well.

The post drew plenty of attention from Hudges' millions of fans. "Hiking outfit protocols updated," one fan joked. "Dora the Explorer: big girl edition looool," another wrote. "THIS LOOKS SO FUN and also you’re a ray of sunshine," one fan commented. "Beautiful," more than one fan commented.

On Valentine's Day, Hudgens went Instagram official with Tucker, sharing a photo of the two kissing. "It's you, it's me, it's us," she wrote in the caption. "BIG love," Tucker replied. She also shared several more photos of the two together on her Instagram Story that day. In one post, she referred to Tucker as "My babyyy," and added several heart-eyes emojis.

As for how a celebrity who lives in Los Angeles could meet a Pittsburgh player, Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight in April that their love story has a very "2020" beginning to it. They first met via Zoom and did not meet in person until they knew each other for some time. "Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," Hudgens revealed. "Zoom, you've got to love it."

Hudgens went on to say that Trucker is "perfect" for her. "I am [happy]. I really am," she said. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

Hudgens also told Drew Barrymore she made the first move. "I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?'" Hudgens said on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this month. "I'm such a go-getter. If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' I think there is no shame in making the first move."