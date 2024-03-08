Vanessa Hudgens Responds to Pregnancy Speculation

Vanessa Hudgens is shutting down comments about her body after being told she "looked pregnant" in recent photos. The High School Musical alum, 35, clapped back at the speculation about her body during Wednesday's episode of the She Pivots podcast, calling the comments "so rude" and noting they make her feel "fat."

"I was like, 'That is so rude. I'm sorry, I don't wear Spanx every day, and, like, am a real woman and have a real body,'" Hudgens said on the podcast, telling host Emily Tisch Sussman that when she's feeling the happiest she's ever been, the constant questioning is making her feel bad about her body. "I'm literally celebrating one of the happiest times of my life, and you guys are just gonna make me feel fat. That's great. Thanks," the actress said.

She encouraged other women to not "make assumptions" not only "in all aspects of life" but "especially over other women's bodies." The former Disney star added, "We deal with so much with other people trying to control our bodies, let's not make assumptions over other women's bodies as well."

Hudgens previously clapped back at pregnancy rumors after photos of her October 2023 bachelorette party in Aspen were inundated with fans who thought she was with child. In the comment section, The Princess Switch star wrote at the time, "Not pregnant so y'all can stop."

Hudgens would go on to marry MLB player Cole Tucker in December 2023, telling PopCulture.com of married life a month later, "It's amazing. It's the best thing ever being married to your best friend, and calling him my husband just fills my heart with the utmost joy every time." She added, "It's just so special. It's just the most special thing."

She continued that as she moved forward into 2024, she was focusing on her mental health and inner peace. Hudgens explained, "I feel like it's easy to compare yourself to other people, but at the end of the day, what works for some may not work for you. Don't run yourself too dry. Take care of you and truly listen to your intuition and what your body and mind is telling you is right for you."