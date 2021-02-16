MLB Player Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens Are Instagram Official With Kiss-Filled Photo

✖

Vanessa Hudgens made it official with MLB player Cole Tucker. The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram to post a photo of the two kissing each other. In the photo, Hudgens wrote, "It's you, it's me, it's us," while tagging Tucker.

Tucker, who plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates, also went to Instagram to confirm the relationship. On Valentine's Day, Tucker posted a photo of the two together and wrote, Happy V Day." There were rumors of the two being close after being seen together in November. Hudgens was previously in a relationship with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler. The two broke up in January 2020.

This past November, Hudgens spoke to Entertainment Tonight about getting back to dating. "Your girl’s open,” she said. “I feel like at the end of the day, it’s just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things. Like, I am not picky, really. Like, I know what I want and I’m like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn’t matter if they’re in the public eye or not — if anything I prefer them not to be but we’ll see, we’ll see."

Tucker is one of the Pirates' promising young stars. In the shortened 2020 season, Tucker played in 37 games and recorded a .220 batting average with one home run and eight RBIs in 119 at-bats. The team likes the fact he can play multiple positions as he spent time in center field, right field and second base.

"We've exposed him in the last couple days," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said per Pittsburgh Post-Gazette when talking about Cole prior to the 2020 season. "I think there’s a chance that we could see him bounce around. He’s extremely athletic, which makes him versatile. If there’s a chance we could get him on the field in different spots, then I think we’ll probably try to do that."

While Tucker gets ready for the 2021 season, Hudgens continues to appear in movies. Last year, Hudgens had a supporting role in Bay Boys for Life and also started The Princess Switch: Switched Again. This year, Hudgens is set to star in the Netflix film Tick, Tick... Boom! with Andrew Garfield and Alexandra Shipp.