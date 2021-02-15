Vanessa Hudgens and Boyfriend Cole Tucker Go Instagram Official on Valentine's Day

✖

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are Instagram official! After months of a rumored romance, the High School Musical star celebrated love and confirmed her relationship with the 24-year-old MLB player on the perfect day, Valentine’s Day! In a sweet post shared with her 40.5 million followers, the actress shared a photo of herself and Tucker kissing.

The Disney Channel alum posted the sweet snap alongside a caption reading, "It's you, it's me, it's us." She also tagged Tucker in the post and included a series of emojis expressing her love, such as the lips and a red heart emojis. The adorable post sparked plenty of reactions, even from Tucker, who replied, "BIG love." Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland joined in with "YASSSSSSSS," and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner wrote, "Yes yes yes yes yes." Turner's husband, Joe Jonas, added heart-eyes emojis.

Hudgens continued the sweet posts over on her Instagram Story, where she reposted Tucker’s own post confirming their relationship. In that post, Hudgens and Tucker were seen cuddling on a couch, the actress decked out in a tie-dye ensemble completed with a matching bucket hat. Tucker, meanwhile, wore a green and yellow outfit. He captioned the image, "Happy V Day" with a red heart emoji. Hudgens responded by writing the post “melted” her heart. On her Story, the post was shared with a caption reading, "My babyyyy." She added several heart-eyes emojis.

The actress also shared a sweet message reflecting on love. Originally shared by Chrissy Teigen, the post read, "To love a person is to see all of their magic and to remind them of it when they have forgotten." Hudgens shared it to her Story with a caption reading, "Amennn."

The Princess Switch star and the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop were first linked in November 2020 after they were spotted hugging and holding hands outside of the Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles. That same day, Hudgens shared a photo of herself holding a pink rose with the caption "Date Night." A few weeks later, in January 2021, a source told E! News Hudgens and Tucker were dating and "stronger than ever." The source confirmed "they are boyfriend and girlfriend" and added the new couple "rang in the New Year together."

Hudgens' new relationship comes after her split with Austin Butler. The former couple had been in a relationship for nine years, with sources confirming in January 2019 that they had called it quits. According to one insider who spoke to PEOPLE, while Hudgens and Butler "really loved each other and have been through some of their toughest life moments together," their relationship "had been slowly fading — it was one of those things where you don't even realize it's happening."