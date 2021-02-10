Vanessa Hudgens Poses in the Snow While Rocking Black Swimsuit

✖

The cold never seemed to bother Vanessa Hudgens anyway. On Tuesday, the High School Musical star posted a photo of herself wearing a bathing suit outside in a snow-filled setting. In her caption, she noted that her photo was inspired by model Jasmine Sanders, who has also posted photos of herself donning swimwear while hanging out in the snow.

Hudgens kept things chic with her latest Instagram photo. She donned a black bathing suit with a plunging neckline, a long, black puffy coat, neon yellow boots, and a matching neon yellow headband. The actor wrote alongside the snap, "I saw @goldenbarbie [Sanders] wearing a bathing suit in the snow so I wore a bathing suit in the snow." The Sports Illustrated model was all about Hudgens' winter wonderland look, as she commented on the post with a slew of fire emojis and, "I’m screaming!!!! Yasssss ma’am!! You better show it off!" Hudgens' boyfriend, Cole Tucker, also commented on the post to send his girlfriend some love. The athlete wrote, "Reeeal good Tuesday energy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

Hudgens' latest Instagram post comes nearly a month after it was reported that the actor has a new man in her life — baseball player Tucker. The two reportedly spent New Year's together amid much speculation that they were an item. An insider told E! News, "They are boyfriend and girlfriend. They rang in the New Year together." Their New Year's celebration came around a month after they were spotted enjoying a dinner date in Laurel Canyon, California.

On Nov. 22, Hudgens and Tucker, who plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates, were seen dining at Pace. A source shared that their date was definitely a "romantic" one. They told E! News, "They had a romantic dinner outside under the stars. They shared wine and food and had a great two-hour meal. Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn't contain her smile." Hudgens later alluded to her date with Tucker on social media. On Instagram, she posted a photo of herself holding a pink rose. While she didn't directly share that she was hanging out with Tucker at the time, she did note that she was enjoying "Date night."