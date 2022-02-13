Vanessa Bryant Reveals Another Family Loss on Heels of 2-Year-Anniversary of Kobe and Gianna’s Deaths

Vanessa Bryant has revealed another heartbreaking family loss, which comes on the heels of the 2-year-anniversary of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna’s tragic deaths. In an Instagram post on Friday, Bryant revealed that her family dog, Crucio, had died. “We love you, Crucio. Thank you for everything sweet boy,” she wrote in the post featuring some sweet photos of the pup. “Thank you for watching over us. We’re going to miss you.”

Many of Bryant’s friends and followers have been commenting on her post and offering sympathy for her loss. “Sending love to u and your family from The Gomez Familia. Rest easy Crucio,” wrote Black Eyed Peas rapper Taboo. “Oh V, my heart breaks for you girls. I’m so sorry. RIP sweet and precious Crucio,” someone else added. “Sending love to you girls! He was such a sweet boy!” another user offered. “I’m so so sorry. He was the sweetest boy,” one other person commented.

Tragedy struck the Bryant family in January 2020, when both Kobe and his 13-year-daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash. The pair were headed to a youth basketball tournament with a number of other players, parents, and coaches. The crash killed all 9 people on board Kobe’s private helicopter, including the pilot. Kobe was 42 years old at the time of his death. In her first comments after the deaths of her husband and daughter, Vanessa took Instagram to express her gratitude for all the support they had received from fans. “My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,” she wrote.

“Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” she added, referring to the other children she shared with Kobe.

Bryant concluded her message by writing, “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”