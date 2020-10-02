Vanessa Bryant and Ciara Breastfeed Their Babies Together in New Photo: 'Got Milk?'

Singer Ciara shared a new photo with her newborn son, Win, featuring two special co-stars, Vanessa Bryant and her 18-month-old daughter Capri. The two moms are seen breastfeeding their babies, who are both covered by blankets while their moms nurse them. Ciara and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, welcomed Win on July 23. The new photo earned unanimous praise from fans.

"Got Milk?:)," Ciara wrote in the caption. She also tagged Bryant and included the hashtag "Mom Life." On Thursday, Ciara shared a video with Bryant's eldest daughter Natalia, 17, and La La Anthony playing football. Neither of these is the first posts with Bryant, as she shared a photo of Bryant and her three surviving daughters on "Mamba Day," Aug. 24. "Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile," Ciara wrote at the time. "You’re the toughest mama I know. Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable. It ain’t easy, but if I know one thing, Mamba Queen’s capable of it all. Love you V."

Vanessa also shared a photo of herself holding Win on her private Instagram page on Tuesday, reports Page Six. "Sweet baby," Bryant simply wrote. Bryant is the widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January, along with their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. Bryant and Kobe also shared daughter Bianka, 3.

Ciara and Wilson welcomed Win on July 23. He was born weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. The two announced they were expecting in January. When Wilson shared his first photo with his son, he captioned the picture, "We Winning." Win is Wilson's first child and Ciara's second. She is also mom to 6-year-old Future Jr., her son with rapper Future.