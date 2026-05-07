A Beloved Radio Host Has Died: RIP to DJ Lady Chellez

DJ Lady Chellez, whose career in radio and music spanned more than 20 years, has died. She was 41.

News broke on April 27 that the prolific DJ, producer and radio personality had died, but no details as to her cause of death have been shared publicly.

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DJ Lady Chellez, real name Michelle Lynn Melendez, was born in Brooklyn and raised in Queens, graduating from Hunter College and getting her start in radio at an early age.

Starting off answering phones at New York’s Power 105.1, Melendez would go on to become the producer and board operator for the Ed Lover Morning Show at the station in the early 2000s while also working as a DJ.

Melendez would go on to work at SiriusXM and host HOT 97’s Ladies Night while also making a name for herself as a DJ in New York City nightlife, also working with artists such as Q-Tip, Bodega Bamz, Nina Sky during her career. Melendez’s production skills were most recently on display with her contributions to the Ebro Show and Rap Life Radio on Apple Music.

Melendez was remembered in her obituary as having “a presence that pulled everyone together and a spirit that made itself known the moment she entered a room,” with a laugh that was “the unmistakable kind that made its own introduction,” a “radiant” smile and “effortless comedic timing” that played into her “magnetic aura.”

“She had a way of showing up that was entirely genuine and unfiltered,” the obituary continues. “‘Hey, girl, what’s the deal?’ was just one of her many signature greetings and phrases that instantly made people feel seen and welcomed.”

Melendez’s memory lives on as her family, friends and peers remember “the woman who placed joy at the center of her life and shared that energy freely with those around her.”

The obituary closes, “In those quiet moments, recall her voice, especially the silly jokes and creative catchphrases that only she could come up with. Always ready to laugh, listen and lead you to a good time, Michelle’s adventurous soul will never be forgotten.”

Following Melendez’s death, rapper and record producer DJ Tony Touch took to Instagram to remember his late stepdaughter, admitting he was “not a fan of that term” when it came to describing their relationship.

“Michelle…throughout all the trials and tribulations, we’ve stayed in each others lives. From doing vocal intros back in the the 90’s on my mixtapes (her alias was little miss touch) to doing phones for me while I was at Power 105….you caught the vibe and the music / dj bug nice and early,” he wrote, adding that while they mostly kept their familial ties to themselves in the music world, he “couldn’t have been more proud” of her accomplishements.

“It’s amazing but not surprising how you brought so much joy to so many people. I will never recover from this but God willing I will try and find some comfort in knowing I will see you again… on the other side,” he wrote. “In the meantime, please look out for us, especially your mom. God bless your soul…. I love you.”